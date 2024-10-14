India’s coal import rises 11.4% to 121.1 MT in April-August period

New Delhi: India’s coal import rose 11.4 per cent to 121.1 million tonnes (MT) in the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal year.

The country had imported 108.7 MT coal in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce platform mjunction, “During April-August 2024, total coal and coke imports stood at 121.18 MT, around 11.4 per cent higher than 108.74 MT imported during the same period last year.”

However, coal import in August rose 5.4 per cent to 20.70 MT over 19.63 MT a year earlier.

Of the total import in August 2024, non-coking coal import was at 13.04 MT, against 11.89 MT, while coking coal import was at 4.53 MT, against 4.62 MT a year ago.

During April-August, non-coking coal import was at 78.68 MT, higher than 68.58 MT imported during the same period last financial year.

Coking coal import was at 24.79 MT, almost flat against 24.85 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

“Surplus availability of domestic coal in the system along with dwindling coal demand led to a decline in import volumes during the month under review. Coal import is expected to remain subdued till energy demand rises during the festive season,” mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said India should increase domestic production of the fossil fuel and reduce coal imports.

India’s coal import rose 7.7 per cent to 268.24 MT in FY24.

The country’s coal production rose 6.48 per cent to 384.08 million tonnes in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The production was 360.71 MT in April-August FY24.