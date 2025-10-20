India’s auto exports surge 26% in Q2, auto cos gear up for record Dhanteras deliveries on festive boom & GST 2.0 push

New Delhi: India’s automobile sector is witnessing a double boost — a sharp rise in exports and record domestic demand ahead of Dhanteras. Auto exports jumped 26 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, supported by robust shipments of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Simultaneously, major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors are gearing up for record deliveries during the two-day Dhanteras festival, aided by strong festive sentiment and GST 2.0 reforms.

Passenger vehicle exports hit an all-time high of 2,41,554 units in Q2, up 23 per cent from 1,96,196 units a year ago. Maruti Suzuki led the segment with 2,05,763 units shipped, followed by Hyundai with 99,540 units. Two-wheeler exports rose 25 per cent to 12.95 lakh units, while three-wheeler shipments soared 51 per cent to 1.23 lakh units.

Overall, India exported 16,85,761 units in the July-September quarter of FY26, up 26 per cent compared to 13,35,343 units last year. SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said the growth reflects the growing global acceptance of made-in-India vehicles.

On the domestic front, Dhanteras 2025 is expected to mark the highest-ever single-day car deliveries. Maruti Suzuki aims to deliver around 51,000 cars over two days, Hyundai around 14,000, and Tata Motors over 25,000 vehicles during the Dhanteras-Diwali period.

Maruti’s Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee said this would be the company’s “best-ever Dhanteras,” buoyed by strong demand post-GST 2.0, which reduced the tax rate on smaller cars to 18 per cent by removing the compensation cess.

Hyundai’s COO Tarun Garg said the company expects 20 per cent higher deliveries than last year, driven by SUV demand and the festive mood.

Driven by sub-4 metre SUVs like the Nexon and the Punch, Tata is also expected to perform handsomely.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chief Commercial Officer Amit Kamat said: “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread over two-three days in line with the auspicious mahurats. Overall demand has been robust, and the GST 2.0 reform has further provided positive momentum. We expect to deliver over 25,000 vehicles during this period.”

With exports at record highs and domestic demand surging, India’s auto industry appears firmly in the fast lane heading into the festive

season.