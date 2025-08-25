India’s 28-listed realty cos sell properties worth `53k cr in FY26 April-June quarter

New Delhi: India’s 28 listed real estate companies have together sold properties worth nearly Rs 53,000 crore in the April-June quarter, with Prestige Estates achieving the highest sales bookings.

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings of these 28 listed realtors stood at Rs 52,842 crore in Q1 FY26.

In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in Q1 FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 12,126.4 crore.

DLF Ltd stood at the second position, with pre-sales of Rs 11,425 crore, driven by the Gurugram luxury home market.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of Rs 7,082 crore, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth Rs 4,450 crore in Q1 FY26. Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 2,640 crore in the June quarter.

Notably, these top five developers contributed 71 per cent to the total combined sales bookings achieved by the 28 listed realty firms.

The bulk of these sales bookings pertained to residential properties, whose demand has surged post-COVID pandemic. Big branded real estate developers have benefited most from this strong revival, both in volume and value terms.

Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Delhi-based Omaxe Ltd sold properties worth Rs 2,079 crore and Rs 2,001 crore, respectively.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of Rs 1,639 crore and Rs 1,249 crore, respectively. Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd sold properties worth Rs 1,124 crore and Rs 1,118 crore, respectively.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which markets under the Rustomjee brand, stood at Rs 1,068 crore.

In the below-Rs 1,000 crore pre-sales category, there were many players.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty sold properties worth Rs 657 crore, while Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd clocked Rs 616 crore in pre-sales numbers.

Mahindra Lifespace sold properties worth Rs 449 crore, and Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd pre-sales stood at Rs 441 crore. Sales bookings of Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd were Rs 430.97 crore.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd and Raymond Realty Ltd reported pre-sales at Rs 422.5 crore and Rs 306 crore, respectively. Delhi-NCR-based TARC Ltd sold properties worth Rs 225 crore, while Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd did Rs 221.11 crore worth pre-sales and Max Estates Ltd nearly Rs 220 crore.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd sold properties worth Rs 198 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd’s sales bookings were Rs 175 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and Suraj Estate Developers Ltd stood at Rs 150.6 crore, Rs 142 crore, Rs 108 crore and Rs 81 crore, respectively.

Some of the listed players have not reported their sales bookings numbers, an important metric to evaluate their performances. PTI