IndianOil wins multiple honours at SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022-23

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has won major recognitions at the SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022-23, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on August 29, 2025. The awards were presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of leaders from across Public Sector Enterprises.

IndianOil received three Corporate Excellence Awards in the categories of Environment Excellence & Sustainable Development, Women Empowerment, and Global Outreach.

The awards were received on behalf of the firm by A S Sahney, Chairman, IOC, and Rashmi Govil, Director (HR).

Geetika Verma, CGM & State Head, IOC Kerala State Office, was conferred the Outstanding Women Leadership Award, while Mamoni Basumatary, General Manager (Technical), IOC Refineries Headquarters, received the Outstanding Women Leadership Award (Commendation).

The Individual Leadership Excellence Award (Miniratna I & II PSEs) was presented to Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries) with additional charge of Director (Pipelines), for his performance and leadership during his tenure as MD of CPCL. Further, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Former Chairman, IOC, received Individual Leadership Excellence Award (Commendation) in the Maharatna & Navratna PSEs category.