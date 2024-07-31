IndianOil reports Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 2,643 cr in FY25

New Delhi: IndianOil reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,15,989 crore for the Q1 FY2024-25 as compared to Rs 2,21,145 crore in corresponding quarter of previous financial year.



The Net Profit for Q1 2024-25 is Rs 2,643 crore as compared to Rs 13,750 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year mainly on account of reduced refining margins affected by lower cracks in line with the international trends and suppressed marketing margins during the current quarter.

IndianOil sold 25.252 million metric tonnes of products, including exports, during the first quarter of financial year FY2024-25.

The refining throughput is 18.168 million metric tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network including gas pipelines is 25.811 million metric tonnes.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during the Q1 2024-25 is $6.39 per bbl as compared to $8.34 per bbl in corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The core GRM for current quarter after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $2.84 per bbl.