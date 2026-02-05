IndianOil posts net profit of Rs 25,425 cr in April-Dec FY26

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday declared its financial and operational results for nine months ended December 31, 2025 of current fiscal.

IndianOil reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 6,53,369 crore in 9M FY25-26 against to Rs 6,27,787 crore in 9M FY24-25. The net profit for 9M FY25-26 is Rs 25,425 crore against to Rs 75,697 crore in 9M FY24-25. Improvement in net profit is mainly on account of higher refining and marketing margins.

At the group level, IOC reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 6,64,553 crore in 9M FY25-26 as compared to Rs 6,38,002 crore in 9M FY24-25. The net profit for 9M FY25-26 is Rs 28,501 crore as compared to Rs 5,421 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Refineries throughput for 9M FY25-26 is 55.719 MMT with 105 per cent capacity utilisation as compared to 53.016 MMT in 9M FY24-25 improving by 5 per cent. lndianoil’s cross country pipelines achieved throughput of 77.900 MMT in 9M FY25-26 as compared to 74.700 MMT in 9M FY24-25 improving by 4 per cent.

The gross refining margin (GRM) for 9M FY25-26 is $8.41 per bbl against $3.69 per bbl in 9M FY24-25 and normalised GRM for 9M FY25-26 is $ 9.86 per bbl against $4.22 per bbl in 9M FY24-25.