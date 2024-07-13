IndianOil launches STORM-X Racing Fuel with maiden delivery from Paradip Refinery to Madras International Circuit, Chennai

IndianOil proudly announced the maiden dispatch of STORM-X, a high-octane gasoline formulated for racing cars. This momentous event was virtually flagged off by Mr V. Satish Kumar, Director of marketing), in the presence of Mr N. Senthil Kumar, Director (Pipelines), and Mr. Alok Sharma, Director (R&D).

IndianOil has recently launched premium racing fuel for top-end motor racing events across the country and in the international circuit. Ideated and inspired by Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, of IndianOil, the introduction of premium racing fuels stands as a symbol of IndianOil’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.

This premium race fuel was developed by the Indian Research & Development Centre, Faridabad, and produced at the state-of-the-art Paradip Refinery. It blends high-octane rating gasoline streams with advanced sustainable components, including 2G Ethanol from Panipat Refinery. Certified by Bureau Veritas, Dubai, the fuel meets FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) 2024 specifications.

IndianOil has partnered with Madras Motor Sports Club to supply STORM-X for the 3rd and 4th rounds of the Indian National Racing Championship at Madras International Circuit in the 2024 season. A total of 55 barrels of STORM-X were dispatched for the 3rd round at the launch ceremony.

Paradip Refinery, known for its advanced technological capabilities, played a crucial role in developing and producing this premium race fuel. IndianOil's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction drives India's growth and development.