IndianOil launches Phase V of ‘Parivartan- Prison to Pride’ & Phase II of ‘Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile’

New Delhi: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, launched Phase V of ‘Parivartan- Prison to Pride’ and Phase-II of ‘Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile’ today, in the presence of top international IndianOil sportspersons and prison authorities. Phase V of Parivartan will reach out to 7 prisons and Phase II of Nayi Disha will cover 18 children homes covering around 1000 participants covering 17 states.

Inaugurating the next phases of the unique social stewardship programme, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “We are extremely proud of this ‘beyond business’ intervention. Going beyond the physical and mental well-being, it aims for a positive transformation in the lives of prison inmates and juveniles, through sports. Sports has been successful in instilling discipline, teamwork and perseverance and giving a purpose. In fact, the various global recognitions that we have received so far for this endeavour, strengthen our resolve to push the envelope further to make a tangible impact.” Elaborating on ‘Nayi Disha’, specially tailored for the young inmates in juvenile homes, Vaidya said, “ We realize that the formative years are vital and have thus chalked out this initiative to help steer the youth towards a trajectory of positive growth. By coaching them in various sports, we hope to channelize their energies constructively, instilling discipline, resilience, and self-confidence.”

Vaidya also thanked the various prison and government authorities for their contribution and participation in this mission. “Embodying our core value of Care, ‘Parivartan’ and ‘Nayi Disha’ have reached out to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society - prison inmates and add joy and health to their lives by inducting them into sports. I am thankful to the various prison authorities and government representatives for joining us in our endeavour build a better life for inmates,” he added.

On the occasion, the participating state government & prison authorities thanked IndianOil for this unique intervention that will help prison inmates and juveniles build a better life and develop a strong, intellectual, and strategic

control.