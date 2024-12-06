IndianOil launches Phase IX of ‘Prison to Pride’ & Phase VI of ‘Nayi Disha’

New Delhi: In a continued endeavour to uplift the lives of prison inmates and children in correctional homes, A S Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil launched Phase IX of IndianOil’s ‘Parivartan - Prison to Pride’ and Phase VI of ‘Nayi Disha - Redefining the Future’ today. In this phase, IndianOil will touch the lives of over 1650 individuals across 28 prisons and 14 correctional homes.

Inaugurating the ninth phase of unique social stewardship programmes, the Chairman shared that he is immensely proud that IndianOil is providing second chances to prisoners and giving purpose in the form of sports.

“In the last 38 months, these programmes have reached 150 locations across 29 states and Union Territories. Over 7,300 lives have been impacted and these efforts resonate with IndianOil’s ethos of ‘Nation First,’ reflecting our commitment to go beyond business and support the most vulnerable,” he mentioned.