IndianOil holds painting contest at AIIMS Delhi on vigilance awareness

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) organised a painting competition at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) New Delhi for spreading vigilance awareness.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi along with Dr. Girija Prasad Rath, Registrar, AIIMS and J K Rana, Executive Director (Regional Services), Northern Region and Amit Srivastava, Chief General Manager (Vigilance), Northern Region from IndianOil. Besides, Senior officers of AIIMS, IndianOil and students were also present on the occasion.

The Painting Competitions was an initiative of IndianOil as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.

The event drew an enthusiastic participation from more than 130 MBBS and nursing students who expressed the theme of vigilance through their creative artwork.