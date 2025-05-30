IndianOil finalises India’s largest green hydrogen project at Panipat

New Delhi: In a landmark move to advance India’s clean energy ambitions, Indian Oil Corp has finalised the Levelised Cost of Hydrogen for setting up a 10,000 Tonnes Per Annum Green Hydrogen Generation Unit at its Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex.

This marks IOC’s entry into the green hydrogen space with India’s largest-ever green hydrogen project to date. Slated for commissioning by December 2027, the Green Hydrogen produced will replace fossil-derived Hydrogen in refinery operations, resulting in Carbon emission reduction. The project is fully aligned with PM’s vision for National Green Hydrogen Mission and stands as a strategic initiative under IndianOil’s decarbonization roadmap.

It also marks a major milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving its Net Zero target, reinforcing IOC’s leadership in India’s sustainable energy future.