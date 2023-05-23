MillenniumPost
IndianOil contributes to new world record in road construction

New Delhi: IndianOil contributed to creating a new world record in road construction by maintaining uninterrupted supplies of Durapave Bitumen. The remarkable record was created by laying 100 km lane in 100 hours at Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway.

The achievement has been celebrated in a ceremony, which was virtually attended by Nitin J Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India; Gen (Dr.) V K Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Government of India along with other dignitaries from NHAI, IndianOil, Cube Highways and Larsen & Toubro Construction.

Gadkari said that this expressway will facilitates the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial area, agriculture regions and educational institutions.

