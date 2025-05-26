Indian to become world’s 3rd-largest economy by 2027, says Sanjay Seth

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Saturday asserted that India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, and would clinch the third spot by 2027.

Addressing a function organised by the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to celebrate its platinum jubilee year, the Union minister said it was a proud moment for 140 crore people of the country to note that India has pushed Japan behind to become the fourth-largest economy of four trillion dollars. “Today is the moment for 140 crore people to feel proud with their heads held high to know that we have become the fourth-largest economy of four trillion dollars,” Seth said.

“Many economists predicted that India will be the third-largest economy in the next five to ten years but we are confident that India will achieve the third spot by 2027,” the minister asserted.

Seth said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned of razing terrorists and their harbourers to the ground following the Pahalgam attack and the Indian Army executed it.

He strongly batted for ‘one nation, one election’, opining that if implemented, the money saved could be used for building hospitals, colleges and for infrastructure development.

Former Union minister and ex-Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda said that India became the fourth-largest economy under the efficient leadership of PM Modi, while top financial institutes across the globe have predicted India’s growth rate to remain at 6-7 per cent. SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka urged Birla to look into the demand for better rail and air connectivity from the steel city.