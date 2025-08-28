Indian stock markets remain well anchored on strong fundamentals, says NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

New Delhi: Indian stock markets remain resilient, backed by the country’s strong fundamentals—high economic growth, deep savings pools, robust banking systems, structural reforms, and rapid digitisation, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Thursday.

Amid renewed turbulence in equities, he noted that domestic markets are well-positioned to withstand global volatility while offering investors long-term stability and growth opportunities. His remarks follow a sharp sell-off triggered by fresh US tariffs and escalating trade tensions.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 705.97 points to 80,080.57, while the NSE Nifty fell 211.15 points to 24,500.90. This came after Tuesday’s steep fall when the Sensex lost 849.37 points and the Nifty declined 255.70 points.

The US move to impose an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods—raising overall tariffs to 50 per cent—further weighed on investor sentiment.

Chauhan stressed that despite global headwinds, India’s capital markets have consistently displayed resilience. Over the last three decades, he noted, India has overcome multiple crises—from the Asian financial turmoil of the 1990s and the aftermath of 9/11 to the 2008 global meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic—emerging stronger each time with deeper reforms, stronger institutions, and greater investor trust.

Looking ahead, he highlighted that rising domestic demand and technological innovation across sectors would continue to support markets, even amid global uncertainties.

“This resilience, anchored by prudent regulation and strong governance, ensures India steadily advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 as a leading global financial powerhouse,” he said.