Indian startups raise $1.65 billion in Feb

New Delhi: Indian startups raised a total of $1.65 billion (about Rs 14,418 crore) in funding at a median valuation of $83.2 million in February 2025, according to data from Traxcn.

This brings the total funding in FY25 (April-February) to $25.4 billion, spread across 2,200 rounds, the data showed.

The February figure marks a 19.5 per cent uptick from $1.38 billion in total funding in January 2025. On a year-on-year basis, the total amount of fundraise was down from $2.06 billion secured in February 2024.

Entrepreneurs in the country’s startup capital, Bengaluru, secured funding worth $353 million, with a median round size of $2 million.

Those in Mumbai grabbed total funding of $102 million but with a higher median round size of $5 million. Fintech firm Oxyzo led the February funding pack, having raised $1 billion in conventional debt. It was followed by online B2B platform udaan, which closed a Series G equity funding round of $75 million, led by M&G Plc.