Indian standards should be accorded top priority: Centre

New Delhi: Implementation of Indian Standards should be accorded top priority, said Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India while chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on Implementation of Standards - Bringing more products under Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in New Delhi.

The Secretary emphasised on the role of QCOs in achieving the aim of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ considering its twin objectives of uplifting quality ecosystem in domestic market and curbing sub-standard imports.

Referring to the speech by Prime Minister on 78th Independence Day, wherein a thrust on Indian Standards has been envisioned to make Indian products stand out in the global market, she appealed to all the Ministries to prioritise Indian Standards.

The discussions during the meeting focused on the importance of Standards and its benefits through Quality Control Orders, which enforce mandatory compliance to standards for various products and play a vital role in protecting public health & safety and enhancing the competitiveness of industry, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The implementation of QCOs provides these businesses with a level playing field by ensuring that all market players meet the same quality standards.