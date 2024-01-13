‘Indian rupee strengthened under Modi govt’

New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said the Indian rupee has strengthened during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government.

He also credited the role played by B R Ambedkar in taking on the then British rulers who tried to weaken the currency.

Talking to reporters here after attending a seminar on the journey of the Indian rupee in the last 100 years, he said during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, the Indian rupee has gained currency. He said 35 countries have agreed to allow the use of Indian rupee and people travelling there do not have to get it converted into local currency or US dollar.

The Union minister pointed out that the RBI was established in April 1935 following the thesis presented by Ambedkar in the London School of Economics on the Indian rupee.

People should know that Ambedkar was also an eminent economist, he added.