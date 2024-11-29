Indian Rlys launches Sanraksha mobile app for passenger safety

New Delhi: Indian Railways took another step on Friday towards passenger safety with the Pan-India launch of Sanraksha mobile application. The application aims at improving railway safety through capacity building of the Indian Railway’s frontline safety category staff.

Member Operations and Business Development , Railway Board, Ravinder Goyal on Friday launched the Sanraksha Mobile Application, in the presence of all DRMs, PCOMs, PCCMs and officers of all divisions of Indian Railways.

The application has been designed by 2013 batch IRTS Officer Dilip Singh, who is currently working as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Nagpur, South East Central Railway. On this occasion Namita Tripathi, DRM Nagpur talked about the implementation of the pilot project in Nagpur division and gave insights on how it has proven useful in enhancing safety in the division.

Now Railway Board has decided to launch the app in all zonal railways with 16 divisions selected initially for rollout.

The application integrates the domain knowledge of Indian Railways with information technology, Data Analytics and potential leveraging of AI in future, to provide an intelligent, effective and scalable system to cater to the training and capacity building needs of railway employees. It features smart learning and feedback mechanism allowing multi-level, real time feedback and monitoring possible.