Indian Rlys freight loading rises 1.68% in FY25

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced that Indian Railways has achieved a remarkable feat in the fiscal year 2024-25 by recording an incremental loading growth of 1.68 per cent across all commodities compared to the previous year. This significant rise has been driven primarily by a substantial increase of 19.72 per cent in the loading of domestic containers, marking a robust performance in freight operations, the rail ministry informed.

First, during FY 2024-25, Indian Railways achieved approximately 1617.38 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight loading, compared to 1590.68 MT in FY 2023-24, resulting in an incremental loading of 26.70 MT (1.68 per cent). The loading of domestic coal showed a commendable growth of 7.4 per cent, contributing to an all-time high coal stock in powerhouses, recorded at 57 MT. Additionally, the loading of fertilizers grew by 1.25 per cent, while POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) loading increased by 0.61 per cent, as per the rail ministry data.

On the other hand, among the major commodities transported in domestic containers were gunny sacks, hot rolled coils, ceramic tiles, wall care putty, and rice. These items have shown significant movement, reflecting the dynamic industrial and agricultural sectors of the country.

In zonal railways’ performance, Eastern Railway led the charge with a remarkable 16.11 per cent growth in freight loading, rail officials declared. South East Central Railway (SECR) followed with a 7.28 per cent rise, while Northeast Frontier Railway recorded a 4.21 per cent increase. Northern Railway marked a growth of 3.89 per cent, East Central Railway 2.82 per cent, and South Central Railway 2.14 per cent. Other notable performances include East Coast Railway (1.19 per cent), Southern Railway (0.80 per cent), and South Eastern Railway (0.36 per cent).

Railways continue to be an indispensable mode of transportation for bulk commodities essential for various industries and energy production. It remains the backbone of long-distance and bulk goods transport, offering an economical alternative to road transport. This helps reduce logistics costs, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian goods in both domestic and international markets.

Indian Railways’ robust connectivity between mines, factories, agricultural regions, and ports plays a crucial role in maintaining supply chains and supporting the industrial ecosystem. With increasing coal loading, the powerhouses now hold the highest ever coal stock, ensuring better energy availability. With the continuous growth in freight loading, Indian Railways is reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s logistics and transportation sector.