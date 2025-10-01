Indian Rlys emerging as global exporter: Min

New Delhi: Indian Railways is rapidly emerging as a global exporter of critical railway equipment, including bogies, coaches, locomotives, and propulsion systems, under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, the Railway ministry said on Wednesday.

It added that this growing export footprint in more than 16 countries is a reflection of India’s commitment to design, develop, and deliver to the world.

“India’s railway products are increasingly reaching international market. Metro coaches have been exported to Australia and Canada; bogies to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia; propulsion systems to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, and Italy; passenger coaches to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka; and locomotives to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Republic of Guinea,” a press note from the ministry said.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first locomotive for export from the Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Bihar to the Republic of Guinea.

“Till date, six locomotives manufactured at Marhowra have been successfully exported to the Republic of Guinea. The Marhowra Plant has secured a second strategic order for the export of Evolution Series locomotives, bringing the total to approximately 150 units for Africa,” the ministry said.