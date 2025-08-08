Indian REITs cross Rs 1 lakh crore in combined market capitalisation

New Delhi: The Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market has reached a major milestone, with the combined market capitalisation of all four listed REITs crossing Rs 1 lakh crore as of the market close on July 30, 2025.

This achievement highlights the sector’s strong growth trajectory and its increasing significance within India’s financial ecosystem.

India’s four publicly listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

This landmark reflects a strong confidence from both institutional and retail investors in India’s formal commercial real estate sector.

It also signals increasing depth and liquidity in the REIT market, making it one of the attractive and efficient investment instruments for investors seeking stable, income-generating assets.

The impressive rise in market capitalisation has been supported by sustained investor interest, healthy occupancy levels across underlying properties, consistent distributions to unitholders, and enabling regulatory reforms.

As a result, Real Estate Investment Trusts are now firmly positioned as a mainstream asset class in India’s capital markets, offering a compelling alternative to traditional investment vehicles.

Since their introduction in 2019, REITs have transformed access to income-generating real estate assets.

They offer investors a transparent, regulated, and liquid structure to participate directly in the country’s dynamic real estate growth story.

According to the Q4 FY25 data, India’s REIT market manages gross Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

The four REITs collectively operate over 128 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across India’s key urban centres.

Since their respective inceptions, these REITs have distributed a cumulative total of over Rs 22,800 crore to unitholders, underlining their growing appeal among both institutional and retail investors.