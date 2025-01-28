Indian Railways’ transformative efforts to elevate Mahakumbh 2025 pilgrimage

As the Mahakumbh 2025 draws millions of pilgrims to the holy city of Prayagraj, Indian Railways is redefining its role, not just as a transportation provider, but as a world-class hospitality service.

Through strategic upgrades, innovative solutions, and a commitment to inclusivity, the Railways are setting a new benchmark for logistics at a large-scale religious event.

Modern Infrastructure Meets Spiritual Purpose

Indian Railways has undertaken a monumental task to ensure that the journey to the holy Sangam is as spiritually enriching as the experience itself. Indian Railways spent more than Rs 5,000 crore in two years for Mahakumbh, playing a key role in transforming Railway stations into vibrant hubs of comfort, convenience, and spirituality.

Stations, once purely functional spaces, have now been transformed into welcoming gateways for pilgrims. The introduction of sleeping pods, executive lounges, and retiring rooms offers peaceful spaces for rest, a far cry from the overcrowded, noisy stations of the past.

Features like colour-coded waiting lounges, coloured tickets with directional markers, and foot indicators have simplified navigation, ensuring that pilgrims can easily find their way. These upgrades help set the stage for a pilgrimage experience that begins the moment a devotee steps off the train.

New Shelters and Enhanced Services for the Masses

Given the expected daily influx of nearly one crore pilgrims, providing shelter and services for such a large number is a monumental task. Indian Railways has risen to this challenge by building 17 new permanent shelters, known as Yatri Ashrayas, and increasing station holding capacity to over 1,10,000—up from just 21,000 previously. Additionally, the construction of new platforms, bringing the total to 48, ensures better access for pilgrims, while upgraded facilities such as toilets, drinking water points, baby-feeding areas, and medical inspection rooms address a wide range of needs.

Moreover, reliable power supply and backup systems ensure that these facilities operate smoothly, even under the event’s high demand.

An Inclusive, Accessible Experience

Indian Railways has also made significant strides in ensuring the Mahakumbh 2025 experience is accessible to all. The introduction of Yatri Suvidha Kendras, assistance booths with wheelchair services, and luggage trolleys cater to the diverse needs of pilgrims.

Key stations like Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki have been equipped with specialised hubs to support visitors, ensuring smooth and comfortable transit. In line with the government’s ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’, Indian Railways has increased the number of Divyangjan-friendly facilities, including lifts and escalators, substantially. These measures reflect a strong commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that everyone—from the elderly to differently-abled individuals—can participate fully in this sacred event.

Mahakumbh as a Benchmark for the Future

Indian Railways’ efforts to combine tradition with modernity have created an environment that is both spiritually uplifting and comfortingly modern.

The Railways are not just facilitating travel; they are playing an integral role in making the Mahakumbh pilgrimage a seamless, welcoming, and accessible experience for millions.

In doing so, Indian Railways is setting a new standard for hospitality at large-scale religious events, blending logistical expertise with compassion and care.

The author is ex-Member, Operations & Business Development Railway Board