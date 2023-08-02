Indian Railways reports 500 MT freight loading in first four months of FY24

New Delhi: Indian Railways (IR) has crossed the mark of 500 MT freight loading on cumulative basis,yet again, in first 4 monthsof this Financial Year. From April-July 2023, freight loading of 507.7 MT has been achieved against the last year loading of 501.55 MT, an improvement of 1.23 per cent over last year loading. Railways have earned Rs 55,459 crore against Rs 53,731 crore over the last year which is an improvement of 3.22 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

From April-July 2023, on cumulative basis, IR’s total earning has been approximately Rs. 80,869 crore (including coaching, goods, sundry, other coaching earnings) against Rs 75,847 crore over the last year which is an improvement of 6.62 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

During the month of July 2023, originating freight loading of 123.98 MT has been achieved against loading of 122.15 MT in July 2022, which is an improvement of approx 1.5% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 13,578 crore have been achieved in July 2023 against Rs 13,163 crore freight earnings in July 2022, thereby an improvement of about 3 per cent over last

year.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.