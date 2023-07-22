Indian Railways invests Rs 1.08 lakh cr in safety measures under RRSK

NEW DELHI: In the wake of multiple reports on rail safety concerns and tragic accidents, the Indian Railways has taken significant strides to boost safety measures across its extensive network. Rail minister of Modi cabinet Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that the Indian Railways disbursed a staggering amount of Rs. 1.08 lakh crore between 2017-18 and 2021-22 for crucial safety works under the ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (RRSK).



Established in 2017-18, the RRSK was founded with a substantial corpus of Rs. 1 lakh crore, spanning over five years, to enhance safety measures and fortify the railway infrastructure. The projects undertaken through the RRSK encompassed a wide range of vital aspects, including track renewal, bridge construction, signalling enhancement, rolling stock improvements, and the provision of training and amenities for safety-critical staff.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the funds for RRSK projects were sourced from a combination of Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) and railways revenues, along with resource mobilization via Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR), adhering to the Ministry of Finance guidelines on RRSK.

Over the years, the Railway Safety Fund (RSF), initially aimed at financing level crossing, road over bridge, and road under bridge projects since its inception in 2001-02, evolved to encompass capital expenditure on other safety-related initiatives as well.

Meanwhile, the rail minister added that the commitment to safety is evident in the last five years, during which both RRSK and RSF were actively utilized to invest in safety-related works, amounting to an astounding Rs. 1.78 lakh crores on safety-related plan heads between FY 2014-15 and FY 2022-23. This represents a significant upsurge, nearly 2.5 times higher than the expenditure incurred on safety-related plans during FY 2004-05 to FY 2013-14, which amounted to Rs. 70,274 crore. Amidst the focus on safety, the funds were disbursed project-wise, often spanning multiple zones and divisions, ensuring safety concerns were addressed throughout the vast railway network. Vaishnaw further stressed the significance of the well-being of safety-critical staff, especially train drivers who continuously monitor tracks and signals. In light of this, the Centre for Advance Maintenance Technology (CAMTECH) submitted a technical report in 2013, suggesting the inclusion of amenities like foot massagers, yoga mats, fitness facilities, and kitchen utensils in running rooms.

Additionally, laptops and computers were provided to support the safety-related track management system application, accompanied by comprehensive training for safety manpower. These investments were meticulously guided by set guidelines to procure upgrades for running rooms and training staff, directly correlating with the safety of train operations.

Despite the substantial investments and strong emphasis on safety, the Comptroller and Auditor general (C&AG) conducted a performance audit on “Derailment in Indian Railways” and raised concerns regarding some expenditures booked to RRSK on non-priority items. In response, the railways asserted that these expenditures were covered by policy letters and the technical report from CAMTECH on Running Room Facilities.

The rail minister also assured that the necessary expenditure on equipment and gear for safety-critical staff has been rightfully booked to RRSK on specific railways, maintaining a clear focus on enhancing passenger security and railway

infrastructure integrity.