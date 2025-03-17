Indian Railways expands global footprint with major exports

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s manufacturing capabilities, Indian Railways continues to expand its presence in global markets with the export of Metro coaches, bogies, propulsion systems, passenger coaches and locomotives to multiple countries.

Indian made Metro coaches are being exported to Australia, while bogies have found markets in the UK, Saudi Arabia, France and Australia. Additionally, propulsion systems are being supplied to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy.

India’s expertise in passenger coach manufacturing is being recognized worldwide, with exports to Mozambique, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The country is also supplying locomotives to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bangladesh, strengthening its position as a global railway equipment supplier.

Looking ahead, Indian Railways is set to achieve another milestone with the export of over 100 locomotives from Marhowra, in Saran district of Bihar. Soon, “Made in Bihar” locomotives will be seen operating in international markets, reinforcing India’s commitment to high-quality rail manufacturing.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu is emerging as a major hub for railway components, with wheels being manufactured for global supply. In a further boost, forged wheels will also be produced and exported in the near future, aligning with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Indian Railways’ growing global reach is a testament to the country’s engineering excellence, manufacturing strength and commitment to international quality standards.