Indian Railways and Swiss Railways sign agreement to enhance technical cooperation

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology and Albert Roesti, Excellency Federal Counsilor and Head of Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications of the Swiss Confederation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance technical cooperation between Indian Railways and Swiss Railways on Tuesday.

The renewed MoU was signed formally through video-conferencing.

Albert Roesti in his address explained how Switzerland’s advanced Railway technology could prove advantageous for India.

In his address, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the advantages of the MoU for Indian Railways in various areas, including technology, track maintenance, management and construction, emphasising Indian government’s commitment to advancing Indian Railways.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) was formed to facilitate collaboration between representatives of Indian Railways and Swiss Railways.

The Joint Working Group convened two meetings prior to signing the MoU to explore primary areas of discussion, viz.

v Freight and Passenger Cars

v Railway Electrification Equipment

v Railway Station Modernization

v Tunneling Technology

At the third JWG meeting that was chaired by the then Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, alongside Director of the Federal Office of Transport in Switzerland, the Indian side presented ongoing capital expenditure initiatives, highlighting significant investment opportunities in the Indian Railway sector for Swiss firms.

This partnership is set to enhance the efficiency and reliability of Railway services in India, ultimately benefiting passengers and freight operations alike. Notable companies will supply machinery, materials and tunneling consultancy services.

Earlier, Mridul Kumar, Ambassador of India to Switzerland, presented Albert Roesti, with a shawl, symbolising the warmth of bilateral relations.