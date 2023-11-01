Indian Railways achieves freight loading of 887.25 MT during April–October 2023

Indian Railways achieved freight loading of 887.25 MT on cumulative basis from April–Oct 2023 against last year’s loading of 855.64 MT, an improvement of approximate 31.61 MT over last year’s loading for the same period.

Railways have earned Rs 95,929.30 crore against Rs 92,345.27 crore over the same period last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 3,584.03 crore.

During the month of October 2023, originating freight loading of 129.03 MT has been achieved against loading of 118.95 MT in October 2022, which is an improvement of approx 8.47 per cent over the last year.

Freight revenue of Rs 14,231.05 crore has been achieved in Oct 2023 against Rs 13,353.81 crore freight earnings in October 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 6.57 per cent over the

last year.

IR achieved loading of 64.82 MT in Coal, 14.81 MT in Iron Ore, 5.74 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 6.32 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.77 MT in Clinker, 3.62 MT in Foodgrains, 5.72 MT in Fertilizers, 4.35 MT in Mineral Oil, 7.15 MT in Containers and 8.55 MT in Balance Other Goods during

October, 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices.

The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.