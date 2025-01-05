Indian-origin tech firms corner 1/5th of H1B visas issued by US

New Delhi: Indian-origin tech companies cornered a fifth of all H1B visas issued by the US with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services leading the pack, an analysis of data from the US immigration department showed.

According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in April-September 2024 period, out of the total 1.3 lakh H1B visas issued to different employers, about 24,766 visas were issued to Indian-origin companies.

Out of these, Infosys took the lead with 8,140 beneficiaries, followed by TCS (5,274), and HCL America (2,953).

Infosys came second to only Amazon Com Services LLC, which topped with 9,265 visas.

Cognizant, which was founded in Chennai but now has headquarters in New Jersey, ranked third in the list with 6,321 visas.

The H1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. Indian companies have been significant beneficiaries of this programme, particularly in the technology sector.

Major Indian IT services firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have consistently ranked among the top employers for H1B visa holders.

Wipro was lower down this time with 1,634 visa grants. Tech Mahindra stood close by, having been issued 1,199 visas.

While these companies continue to benefit from the programme, ongoing developments indicate a need for adaptation in response to regulatory changes and public

sentiment.

The future of the H1B visa will likely depend on balancing the needs of the US businesses for skilled labour with broader immigration policy reforms.

Elon Musk, a former H-1B visa holder whose company Tesla utilises this programme, has publicly supported the tech industry’s reliance on foreign workers.

In a post on X on December 28, Musk emphasised the importance of welcoming individuals from all backgrounds who contribute to the US through hard work.

He passionately advocated for preserving America as a land of freedom and opportunity.