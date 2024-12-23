Indian Oil rises 2% as board approves setting up of yarn project in Odisha

Indian Oil Corporation shares gained 1.8 per cent in Monday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 139.75 per share on BSE. The buying of the stock came after the company's board approved the setting up of a yarn project at Bhadrak (Odisha) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,382.21 crore.

Around 10:39 AM, Indian Oil share price was up 1.46 per cent at Rs 139.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.82 per cent at 78,682.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,96,638.24 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 196.8 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 122.05 per share.