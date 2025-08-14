Indian Oil gets ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production

new delhi: In a landmark step for India’s clean energy future, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil) has become the first in the country to receive the prestigious ISCC CORSIA Certification for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production at its Panipat Refinery. The certification, essential for commercial SAF production, marks a major advancement in India’s capacity to produce, certify, and distribute SAF.

At a special ceremony in New Delhi, M/s Cotecna formally handed over the certification to IndianOil Chairman A. S. Sahney, in the presence of Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), and Maneesh Kumar, Joint Director General, DGCA. Senior officials from MoP&NG, DGCA, and NABCB also attended.

Commending the achievement, dignitaries including the Chairman, Joint Secretary, and Jt. DG, DGCA praised the coordinated efforts of MoP&NG, DGCA, NABCB, MoCA, and Cotecna in aligning India’s regulatory and production frameworks with global green aviation standards.

The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) under ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) confirms that SAF meets stringent international sustainability and lifecycle carbon emission norms. SAF from Panipat Refinery has undergone rigorous evaluation for carbon emissions and traceability, paving the way for Indian airlines to adopt certified SAF. The certification sets a benchmark for other domestic refiners, supporting the government’s net-zero emissions target and reinforcing IndianOil’s position as a leader in India’s energy transition.