Indian Oil expands its initiatives for prison inmates, correctional homes

Haridwar: AS Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation launched Phase X of IndianOil’s ‘Parivartan - Prison to Pride’ and Phase VII of ‘Nayi Disha - Redefining the Future’ on Tuesday across various locations of India in the presence of state government and prison officials.

Both the initiatives, launched on August 15, 2021 and January 26, 2023 respectively, by IndianOil is aimed towards transforming the lives of incarcerated inmates of prisons and correctional homes through the power of sports.

In the new phase, IndianOil will touch the lives of over 1000 individuals across 22 prisons and 5 Children’s correctional homes.

At the launch ceremony, Chairman, IndianOil said “Our biggest achievement of this programme is the belief that there is always a second chance. By exposure to coaching in various sports followed by their participation in national and international sports tournaments, the beneficiaries are also getting an opportunity to showcase their talent and channelize their energy positively. Through our small attempt, we hope to instill a sense of discipline, purpose, and hope in the inmates so that they are assimilated into society with dignity”.

On the occasion, the participating State government officials and prison authorities thanked IndianOil for this unique intervention that will help the inmates and children in correctional homes build a better life and contribute fruitfully to society.

Since inception, the initiatives have touched over 200 prison locations covering over 10,000 persons across 29 states and UTs of India.

The success of these two programmes is reflected in the various accolades won by the players at various tournaments including gold and bronze medals won at World Chess Federation (FIDE) chess tournament last year.