Indian Oil Corporation rolls out a host of green Initiatives on World Environment Day

New Delhi: IndianOil, India’s leading energy company launched several innovative green initiatives on World Environment Day. These initiatives, in line with IndianOil’s Net-Zero commitment are a testament to the Fortune 500 company’s planned approach of blending its robust growth with a sustainable footprint.

IndianOil Chairman S M Vaidya said, “World Environment Day holds a special place for us at IndianOil, as we take another major step towards environmental sustainability. Our initiatives, such as the Reverse Vending Machines, EV Bus, and garments crafted from recycled PET bottles, are all aligned with achieving Net-Zero Operational Emissions by 2046”.

The launch event, held at IndianOil’s corporate office in Sadiq Nagar included installation of a unique Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) at a retail outlet in Hyderabad that aims to incentivize recycling of plastic and other waste. The RVM is expected to address plastic pollution by incentivizing recycling of plastic waste & other waste with cashbacks and fuel vouchers. Also, the sale of garments & merchandise made from recycled PET bottles was initiated at the Indraprastha fuel station in Delhi.

An Electric Bus was flagged-off to raise awareness about environmental protection and IndianOil’s green initiatives. The Bus will move across Delhi-NCR for the next fortnight and will be stationed at various popular locations in Delhi from June 5 to June 19, 2023.

As part of IndianOil’s World Environment Day celebrations, young UNEP Ambassadors were also felicitated for their inspiring commitment for a cleaner and greener environment. A campaign was also launched for the children of the IndianOil family providing them with a platform to voice their views for a greener

world.