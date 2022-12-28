Indian Oil Corporation Inks MoU For TB Elimination In UP, Chhattisgarh

In a historic milestone that underscores India's commitment to counter the menace of Tuberculosis, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central TB Division (CTD) and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project.

The MoU bolsters Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to end Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

The agreement was inked in the presence of the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. On behalf of IOC, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), signed the MoU with Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary (Policy), MoH&FW, Dr Dharmendra Gahwai, State TB Officer, Chhattisgarh and Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, State TB Officer, Uttar Pradesh.Mpost