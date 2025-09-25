Indian Newspaper Society elects Vivek Gupta as President for 2025-26

New Delhi: The 86th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society - an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines & Periodicals in the country, was held through Video Conference (‘VC’)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Thursday. Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2025-26. He succeeds M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi). Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat) is the Deputy President, Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Vice President and Anant Nath (Grihshobhika) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2025-26. Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.