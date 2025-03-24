‘Indian mkt not so volatile despite global challenges’

Mumbai: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said Indian equity markets are not so volatile despite the turmoil being witnessed across the world.

He said the volatility index (VIX) value in India is less than 14 at the current juncture, which is about the same level as in September last year.

“Normally in the kind of turmoil that we are seeing in the world today, you would have anticipated far more VIX than currently,” Pandey told reporters in his maiden interaction with the press since assuming charge as the

chairman.

He also pointed out that after the corrections in the last few weeks, the Indian markets have also seen some buyer interest over the last few days.