Indian mfg unit to start ops by early 2025: Micron

Gandhinagar: Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will become operational in early 2025.

It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun, the US-based company’s president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said. “The first phase, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025,” he said.

The investment was first announced during the US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023 and construction had begun in September. Micron has committed to invest over $800 million in the plant of the over $2.75 billion cost. The “clean room” typically hosts an Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging plant which operates in near-zero dust and vibration environment.

Mehrotra said the company will ramp up capacity over time as per global demand and added that it will begin the construction of the second phase of the facility in the latter half of the current decade.