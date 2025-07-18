Indian Hotels April-June qtr net profit up 26.56% to Rs 329.32 crore

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Thursday reported a 26.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 329.32 crore in Q1 FY26.

The country’s biggest hospitality player posted a net profit of Rs 260.19 crore in Q1 FY25.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 2,102.17 crore during the April-June quarter, against Rs 1,596.27 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s total expenses also increased to Rs 1,662.35 crore, from Rs 1,267.78 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

“Q1 FY2026 marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record performance. In line with our guidance, the company reported a double-digit growth in consolidated revenue,” Puneet Chhatwal, MD and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said in a statement.

Revenue from the hotel segment grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,814 crore, leading to a strong EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin of 31.4 per cent, the statement said.

“This performance was enabled by diversification of our top line across same-store hotels, not like-for-like growth and New Businesses consolidated revenue growing by 27 per cent over the previous year. The hospitality sector, despite geopolitical headwinds, continues to show resilience and sustained growth,” Chhatwal said.

Further, he said IHCL continued its growth momentum with 12 signings, taking the portfolio to over 390 hotels and opened six new hotels in the quarter under review.