Indian delegation led by Fisheries Secy partners with Iceland for fisheries and aquaculture

New Delhi: An official Secretary-level delegation led by Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), Government of India, undertook a three-day visit to Reykjavík, Iceland, from September 10–12, 2025. The visit sought to strengthen bilateral ties in fisheries and aquaculture through partnerships, investments, and innovation exchange.

On September 11, Dr. Likhi held a high-level meeting with senior representatives of the Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC) in Reykjavík. The discussions centered on developing fisheries and aquaculture clusters in India, with a focus on zero-waste interventions. Both sides examined how Iceland’s technological expertise in sustainable marine practices could complement India’s vast production capacity. They also explored opportunities for Icelandic seafood processors to invest in India and ways to deepen business-to-business linkages. Special emphasis was placed on innovation-led cooperation in fish processing, value addition, certification, and traceability to improve competitiveness.

Officials from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) outlined India’s vision for fisheries cluster development, highlighting avenues in investment, innovation, and collaboration.

Icelandic companies such as BRIM and Hampiðjan shared insights into Iceland’s pioneering zero-waste models and advanced processing technologies. The meeting included participation from R. Ravindra, Ambassador of India to Iceland, and senior embassy officials.

Notable Icelandic participants included Thor Sigfusson, Founder of the Iceland Ocean Cluster, and Bala Kamallakharan, Founder of Startup Iceland.

Dr. Likhi also visited MATIS, a leading Icelandic food and biotech R&D company, where he was briefed on initiatives in food safety, biotechnology, and sustainable marine resource utilization. The visit opened avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and value chain strengthening.

On September 10, the Indian delegation attended the Icelandic Fishing Expo 2025 at Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík. Dr. Likhi met with Hanna Katrín Friðriksson, Minister of Industries, Iceland, to discuss sectoral developments and explore institutional and commercial linkages. The delegation interacted with Icelandic associations and entrepreneurs to study sustainable fishing technologies.

Both sides identified areas for cooperation, including aquaculture clusters with zero-waste models, deep-sea fishing vessels with onboard processing, vessel monitoring systems, trout farming in hilly states, and tuna-focused technologies in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.