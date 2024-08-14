Indian Chamber of Commerce hosts 4th ICC EdTech Summit 2024

New Delhi: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) proudly hosted the 4th ICC EdTech Summit 2024, themed “EdTech for Lifelong Learning; Empowering Education & Enterprise – Vision 2030.”

The summit’s inaugural session opened with a welcome address by Satyam Roychowdhury, Chairman of the ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training, and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University. Roychowdhury underscored the profound impact of EdTech in revolutionising how we learn, teach, and work. He emphasised the unprecedented opportunities presented by rapid technological advancements to shape the future of education and enterprise.

Following the welcome note, Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Basu, Summit Chair and Raja Ramanna Chair Professor at Jadavpur University & Distinguished Hon Professor, Sister Nivedita University highlighted the diverse needs of students across educational institutions. He stressed the importance of ensuring that advanced EdTech solutions reach the grassroots level to serve students in the most remote areas. Prof. Basu called for the development of delivery systems that make quality education accessible to all, rather than merely relying on availability.

Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), emphasised the critical need for both accessibility and digital literacy, advocating for awareness programs where EdTech companies can play a pivotal role. Prof. Sitharam highlighted the disparity in enrollment rates between school and higher education, urging the EdTech sector to help bridge this gap. He also pointed to the need for more infrastructure to meet the growing educational demands of India’s population. He further outlined Government initiatives such as SWAYAM-NPTEL, SATHI, SWAYAM+, and NATS, which are expanding educational access and integrating skilling with learning across India.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, emphasized the importance of capacity building among teachers to effectively develop and utilise e-content. She highlighted the role of NPTEL in bridging learning gaps for students in remote areas.

Dr. Mittal also stressed the need to increase Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education through the use of EdTech, improve the quality of teaching in remote locations, and make learning more accessible and effective through technology.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani and former Director of IIT Delhi, discussed the significance of emerging technologies such as Gen AI and the Government’s Quantum Mission. He emphasised the need for integrated learning programs to support today’s educational needs and the importance of innovation in maintaining high standards in online education. Prof. Rao also advocated for proper evaluation methods in online examinations to ensure the quality of education.

Ina Bose, Director, Industry Relations & Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Innovation & Incubation, Sister Nivedita University, gave a renewed commitment to leveraging EdTech for lifelong learning, empowering individuals & enterprises & building a future-ready education system that aligns with Vision 2030.