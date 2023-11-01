Indian Chamber of Commerce gets new office bearers

Kolkata: Businessman, writer, and philanthropist Ameya Prabhu, Founder, and Managing Director of NAFA Capital Advisors, a Mumbai-based asset management and financial firm, took over as the president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at Taj Bengal in Kolkata on Tuesday.



Several senior industry leaders, sports personalities, and other celebrities graced the function. It is to be noted that Prabhu, who is also a partner in UAP Advisors LLP, is the first President of ICC from outside West Bengal.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, took over as the Senior Vice President of ICC. Brij Bhushan Agarwal took over as Vice President of ICC. Agarwal is Vice Chairman & MD of Shyam Metalics.

“I embrace this exciting new chapter with open arms, as it brings forth fresh challenges and responsibilities. Just as a navigator charts a course through uncharted waters, I see my role as guiding our team through the dynamic currents of the future,” said Prabhu.