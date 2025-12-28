Indian aviation sector awaits calmer skies and AI171 crash report in 2026 after turbulent year

New Delhi: Indian aviation heads into 2026 hoping for calmer skies and durable fixes after a turbulent year marked by fatal accidents, operational disruptions and regulatory scrutiny.

In 2025, air disasters claimed 260 lives, while flight cancellations, airspace closures and air traffic control glitches disrupted travel for thousands.

Key expectations in the New Year include the final investigation report into the June 12 Air India AI171 crash near Ahmedabad, safer helicopter operations—especially in the Kedarnath valley—and more stable airfares.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary report said fuel supply to both engines was cut off seconds after takeoff, but the final findings are awaited amid lingering speculation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has ruled out any irregularities in the probe.

Operational turbulence peaked with IndiGo’s large-scale cancellations following flawed implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation norms.

The crisis triggered a high-level probe, a 10 per cent cut in the airline’s winter schedule and show-cause notices to its top executives. It also renewed focus on India’s domestic aviation duopoly, with IndiGo and the Air India Group together controlling over 90 per cent of the market.

Despite setbacks, there were positives. Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations on December 25, while Noida International Airport is set to open in January

2026.

New airlines are expected to enter the market, and connectivity continues to expand. IndiGo also grew its international footprint and hosted the IATA annual meeting in Delhi.

Air India’s turnaround faced hurdles from global supply chain constraints, though deliveries of new Boeing aircraft are due shortly. Airlines also grappled with higher costs due to Pakistan airspace closure, GPS interference incidents at major airports, and regulatory penalties for compliance lapses.

Looking ahead, priorities include easing pilot fatigue, stabilising FDTL implementation, expanding manpower, inducting more wide-body and long-range aircraft, and improving airport infrastructure and

technology.