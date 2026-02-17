Indian Army showcases dual-use AI technologies at India AI Summit

New Delhi: The Indian Army is fast-tracking its shift to a data-centric, artificial intelligence-enabled force in line with India’s push for technological self-reliance and secure digital capability.

At the India AI Summit, the Army unveiled a wide range of indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) systems with strong dual-use potential across civilian and military domains.

Among the key platforms is AI Examiner, an automated assessment tool that integrates with learning management systems to evaluate submissions and generate structured feedback.

SAM-UN, a situational awareness module, combines geospatial intelligence and artificial intelligence analytics to support mission planning, disaster management centres and smart city control rooms.

EKAM, an air-gapped AI-as-a-Service platform, provides secure access to artificial intelligence tools including chat, translation, summarisation and document generation while ensuring data sovereignty.

PRAKSHEPAN, described as India’s first hybrid military climatology decision-support system, predicts landslides, floods and avalanches up to a week in advance, aiding disaster authorities and border communities.

Security-focused solutions include XFace, an AI facial recognition system; a Deepfake Video Detection System to counter misinformation; a Proactive Mobile Security System; and a machine learning-based Web Application Firewall to guard critical digital infrastructure.

Operational tools such as Nabh Drishti for real-time telemetry reporting, a Driver Fatigue Detection device, a portable AI-in-a-Box edge computing platform, and an AI-enabled Vehicle Tracking System enhance logistics, surveillance and field readiness.

Collectively, these indigenous innovations underscore the Army’s move toward a secure, networked and artificial intelligence-driven ecosystem, reinforcing defence preparedness while contributing to disaster resilience, cybersecurity and national digital infrastructure protection.