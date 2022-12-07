India will steer celebration of Int'l Millet Year 2023, says PM Modi

New Delhi: India will steer the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and organise campaigns to promote the cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The Prime Minister's message was coveyed at the opening ceremony for the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 organised by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, according to an official statement. An Indian delegation led by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, was present at the opening ceremony. During the event, India's ceremonial message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed by Shobha Karandlaje.

