‘India will not face coal shortage this monsoon’

New Delhi: The country will not face any shortage of coal in the upcoming monsoon season, as the government is well prepared to meet the demand

across various sectors, including the power sector, Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Coal production usually faces hindrances during the monsoon season. As a result the output from mines is lower, which consequently affects the dispatch to power plants.

“There will be no shortage (of coal) this monsoon as the ministry is fully ready...Coal stock for a month is ready with us...we will work with dedication to provide coal to the nation. We will not let

the country grapple with coal shortages,” the minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On Wednesday, the minister took a meeting with all the PSUs and said that the government is committed to meet the demand for coal from various sectors, including power.

He also stressed that there was no shortage of coal in the nation and added that coal imports have come down and will further reduce in the coming days. The country’s domestic coal production increased by 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes (MT) in April.

India’s domestic coal output was 78.71 MT in the corresponding month of the preceding fiscal.

“The overall coal production in India during April

2025 reached 81.57 MT (provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Production from captive and other mines during the last month stood at 14.51 MT (provisional), registering an increase from 11.46 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to the country’s overall coal output. As on April 30, the coal stock reached 125.76 MT in FY26 as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

At Coal India Ltd (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in financial year 2025-26, marking a 22.10 per cent growth from 86.60 MT recorded in the same period last year.

The coal ministry remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports.