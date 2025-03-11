‘India will need 30,000 pilots in 15-20 years’

New Delhi: India will need 30,000 pilots in the next 15-20 years as domestic airlines have more than 1,700 planes on order as they expand their network, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

Asserting that the ministry is working with a collective approach for the aviation industry, he also said that officials are verifying various aspects of 38 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and these organisations will be rated.

The minister was speaking at a function to mark the signing of a MoU for an order for 200 trainer aircraft. Indian airlines have placed orders for more than 1,700 aircraft and currently, there are over 800 planes, Naidu said.

Presently, there are 6,000-7,000 working pilots and the country will need 30,000 pilots in the next 15 to 20 years, the minister said and also pitched for making India a training hub.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets. According to the minister, efforts are being made to categorise airports, including the possibility of having

dedicated airports for cargo

and FTOs.