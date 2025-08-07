India will be $25 trillion ‘power house’ by 2050: Gautam Adani

Lucknow: India will be a $25 trillion economic “power house” by 2050 with the global centre of gravity shifting towards it, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said while addressing students at the Indian Institute of Management here on Thursday.

The billionaire industrialist also told IIM Lucknow students that the future will belong to those who maximise possibility but never to those who play it safe.

Speaking on the role of education in an age of artificial intelligence, algorithmic decision-making, and global uncertainty, Adani remarked, “Frameworks that you study like DC model, Porter’s five forces and a SWOT analysis have their place in the world of business but these are built on assumptions and hindsight.

“They teach you how to minimise risk but not maximise the future because the future will never belong to those who play it safe. It belongs to those who maximise possibility.”

Adani told the audience that their career timelines would align with India’s most transformative decades. “What I can state with confidence is that your most productive years will coincide with India’s most powerful years. Your career and our country will rise together.”

“You will not be looking at a five trillion or ten trillion dollar economy but you will be looking at an India that will be a 25 trillion dollar powerhouse by 2050. The global centre of gravity will shift and it will be towards you and towards India,” he said.

Adani said the nation’s transformation is being powered by “four unstoppable forces”: demographics, demand, digital infrastructure, and domestic capital.

“The first is demographic – we are the youngest, hungriest and most ambitious working population on the planet. A billion dreams ready to build,” he said.

“The second is the demand. We are racing to become the third largest economy by 2030, not just by consuming but by creating markets for the world.”

He highlighted India’s digital infrastructure as the third force. “No country has built what we have like Aadhaar, UPI and ONDC. These are not just platforms but launch pads for inclusion, innovation and scale.”

“And fourth is the domestic capital. For the first time in our history Indian money is backing Indian ideas with courage, conviction and an urgency that we have never seen.”

He told the gathering that shaping the future required imagination, risk-taking, and conviction.

“Maximising possibility means stepping into territory building before the market signals it is ready and trusting instincts when the data turns dry. Because that is how the future is shaped and not through predictions but through courage,” he said.

Referring to some of the Adani Group’s challenging projects like those in Mundra, Dharavi and Australia, he added, “These are not just acts of businesses but acts of imagination, of refusing to accept the world as it is and daring to see it as it could be.”

He urged the students to think beyond textbook frameworks.

“Business frameworks offer you a canvas pre-measured, pre-marked and safe. But India does not need more painters who fill in the blanks. It needs those who can question the canvas itself, those who can paint with colours not yet imagined. And this, right now, is your moment because India is the canvas that is standing in the age of something extraordinary.”

Urging students to root themselves in India’s civilisational values, Adani said, “While you may have studied books authored across the world but remember there is something deeper and something every Indian knows that no textbook can ever teach you.”

“In a world fractured by war and torn by hunger for dominance, India stands tall by its restraint. Where others impose, India uplifts. Where others take, India gives. Quietly, consistently and with dignity. No nation can claim this moral high ground with the authenticity of India.”

“And you, the children of our nation, must carry forward this responsibility. Learn from the world, yes. But never let the world define you. You are not just students of globalisation. You are the children of our civilisation,” he said.