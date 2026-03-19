India well prepared to meet 270 GW peak power demand: Manohar Lal

New Delhi: India is well prepared to meet the projected peak power demand of 270 GW during this summer season, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Thursday.



The statement assumes significance in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, when the use of electric appliances like induction cookers, as well as electric vehicles, is likely to increase in the country. Addressing Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, the minister said, “We always keep an eye on our peak demand. Our peak demand, that is, the maximum amount of power we need at any given time”.

Two years ago, in FY25, India had a peak demand of 250 GW. In FY26, the power ministry had set a higher target of 270 GW, but due to weather conditions, peak demand did not increase to estimated levels, he added. “This time too, we’ve made preparations that if we need to supply up to 270 GW of power this May-June, then we are prepared. There’s no problem whatsoever,” he said. About the power demand, the minister stated that this is only going to increase in the future as the era of AI dawns, data centres are built, and EVs are being used.

As we progress in all these areas, we’ll need at least 30 GW for these tasks over the next 5-6 years. At that time, our target of 300 GW (peak power demand) will be reached on its own, he pointed out. About the power transmission infrastructure in the country, he states that by 2034, India will complete a 900 GW transmission line.

As far as energy, i.e., transmission, is concerned, he noted that India has added 2.09 lakh circuit km of lines to the network in the last 10 years, representing a 72 per cent increase.

“Our network is emerging as one of the strongest in the world, which will benefit us in the future,” he added. Earlier this month, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said that the peak power demand is projected to be around 270 GW this summer and there will be no effect on regular electricity supply due to the West Asia crisis.

The Power Ministry had projected 277 GW of peak power demand during the last summer (April 2025 onwards). Peak power demand in June 2025 was 242.77 GW. As per the government data, peak power demand met or the highest supply last month rose slightly to 243.15 GW from 238.06 GW recorded in February 2025. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous peak of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.