India-US trade agreement talks progressing ‘very’ well, team visiting Washington, says Commerce Secretary

New Delhi: Negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing “very” well and a team will soon be leaving for Washington to further give an impetus to the talks, a top government official said on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that an Indian team will be going to Washington for further discussions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the team of senior Indian officials to Washington for discussions, starting May 17, with their US counterparts on the agreement.

He will hold meetings with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his visit.

While Goyal will be in Washington from May 17-20, India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal will hold the deliberations with his US counterpart from May 19-22.

The talks come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods to secure “early mutual wins” ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by fall (September-October) this year.

“The talks are continuing, they are progressing very well and a team is slated to go to the US to conduct further talks with the US team,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump in Doha has claimed that India has agreed to “zero tariffs” on several American goods as against its “highest” tariffs.

“India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world. It is very hard to sell in India. They have offered us a deal where basically they are willing to — literally — they charge us no tariff.