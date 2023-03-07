India, US to hold commercial talks on March 10 after gap of 3 years

New Delhi: India and the US will hold a commercial dialogue on March 10 after a gap of three years and discuss issues related to trade and investment with a view to further strengthen economic ties, an official statement said on Monday. The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to pandemic and other factors it could not be held. "It is proposed to re-launch the dialogue with a strategic outlook with focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years," the commerce ministry said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will be visiting here between 7-10 March for the dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet. Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and the US secretary of commerce on November 9, 2022.

