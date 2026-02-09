India-US deal to double garment exports to `30K cr: TN exporters

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): Exporters at the textile town in Tiruppur on Sunday indicated that the shipping of garments to the US would double to Rs 30,000 crore over the next three years following the signing of the India deal with the US.

Tiruppur, located about 450 km west of Chennai, would also witness an increase of job creation to about 5 lakh during the period, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president K M Subramanian said.

Commenting about the deal, Subramanian said, “We welcome it. This deal assumes significance as it will give a huge growth for Tiruppur over the next 5 years.”

Responding to a query, he said currently exports of garments from Tamil Nadu is valued at Rs 15,000 crore and following the deal, it would double to Rs 30,000 crore over the next three years.

Subramanian, also the founder-chairman of Tiruppur-based clothing manufacturer K M Knitwear Pvt Ltd said, on account of the India-US deal, another 5 lakh jobs would be created. “Currently, about 10 lakh people are employed in this industry. It will witness addition of another 5 lakh jobs over the next 3 to 5 years,” he said.

To a query, he said the impact of the deal would be witnessed over the next three months. “After that we will be able to see a good growth for (India made) garments that will be exported from Tamil Nadu. Tiruppur’s growth will be on a higher trajectory,” he said.

Another Tiruppur-based entrepreneur and founder of Starrlight Exporters, M Rathinasamy, said the deal would bring in more orders from the US to Tamil Nadu.